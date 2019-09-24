Comparison of CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath Corporation 2 0.71 N/A -0.84 0.00 Majesco 8 2.55 N/A 0.18 53.22

Table 1 demonstrates CounterPath Corporation and Majesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CounterPath Corporation and Majesco’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9% Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6%

Risk & Volatility

CounterPath Corporation has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Majesco’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

CounterPath Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Majesco’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Majesco’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CounterPath Corporation and Majesco are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 70.6% of Majesco shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year CounterPath Corporation has weaker performance than Majesco

Summary

Majesco beats CounterPath Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.