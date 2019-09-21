Comparison of Coty Inc. (COTY) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Both Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) are each other’s competitor in the Personal Products industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty Inc. 11 0.89 N/A -1.52 0.00 Revlon Inc. 20 0.45 N/A -5.41 0.00

Demonstrates Coty Inc. and Revlon Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Coty Inc. and Revlon Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty Inc. 0.00% -14.3% -5.3% Revlon Inc. 0.00% 26.8% -9%

Risk and Volatility

Coty Inc.’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Revlon Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Coty Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Revlon Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Coty Inc. and Revlon Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Revlon Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coty Inc.’s average target price is $11.36, while its potential upside is 11.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coty Inc. and Revlon Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 13.2%. About 0.5% of Coty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Revlon Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coty Inc. -0.91% -5.87% 0.65% 51.11% -19.19% 66.31% Revlon Inc. -0.85% 3.32% -8.12% -21.39% 29.77% -20.92%

For the past year Coty Inc. had bullish trend while Revlon Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Coty Inc. beats Revlon Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers. It also offers beauty tools comprising nail, eye, and manicure and pedicure grooming tools, as well as eye lash curlers and makeup brushes; and perfumes, eau de toilettes, colognes, and body sprays. This segment markets its products primarily under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, Pure Ice, Revlon ColorSilk, Llongueras, Charlie, Jean NatÃ©, Mitchum, Natural Honey, and Gatineau brands through the retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce, television shopping, department stores, specialty cosmetic stores, and perfumeries. Its Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products to hair and nail salons and distributors under Revlon Professional brand name; men's shampoos, conditioners, gels, and other hair care and grooming products under the American Crew and d:fi brands; nail enhancement systems, and nail color and treatment products under the CND brand; hair products under Orofluido, UniqOne, and Intercosmo brands; and multi-cultural hair products under the Creme of Nature brand name. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its trademarks to manufacturers for complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.