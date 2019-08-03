Comparison of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Both CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group Inc. 491 16.92 N/A 7.95 77.37 FRP Holdings Inc. 50 21.63 N/A 0.43 115.84

Demonstrates CoStar Group Inc. and FRP Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. FRP Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CoStar Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. CoStar Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than FRP Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CoStar Group Inc. and FRP Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 8.5% FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta means CoStar Group Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. FRP Holdings Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

CoStar Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, FRP Holdings Inc. which has a 21 Current Ratio and a 21 Quick Ratio. FRP Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CoStar Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CoStar Group Inc. and FRP Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FRP Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of CoStar Group Inc. is $499.25, with potential downside of -16.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CoStar Group Inc. and FRP Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 49% respectively. About 0.5% of CoStar Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, FRP Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoStar Group Inc. -2% 10.02% 24.07% 60.26% 48.45% 82.43% FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76%

For the past year CoStar Group Inc. was more bullish than FRP Holdings Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.