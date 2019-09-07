Comparison of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Both Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare Inc. 5 1.60 N/A 0.26 23.37 Castor Maritime Inc. 5 1.53 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Costamare Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1% Castor Maritime Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Costamare Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Castor Maritime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Costamare Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.25% and an $7 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Costamare Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 0% respectively. Costamare Inc.’s share held by insiders are 77.9%. Comparatively, Castor Maritime Inc. has 66.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36% Castor Maritime Inc. -24.34% -25.59% -49.68% 0% 0% -37.82%

For the past year Costamare Inc. had bullish trend while Castor Maritime Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Costamare Inc. beats Castor Maritime Inc.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.