Comparison of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Both Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Costamare Inc.
|5
|1.60
|N/A
|0.26
|23.37
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|5
|1.53
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Costamare Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Costamare Inc.
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1%
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Costamare Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Costamare Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Costamare Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.25% and an $7 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Costamare Inc. and Castor Maritime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 0% respectively. Costamare Inc.’s share held by insiders are 77.9%. Comparatively, Castor Maritime Inc. has 66.24% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Costamare Inc.
|3.61%
|13.56%
|0.67%
|20.36%
|-12.23%
|37.36%
|Castor Maritime Inc.
|-24.34%
|-25.59%
|-49.68%
|0%
|0%
|-37.82%
For the past year Costamare Inc. had bullish trend while Castor Maritime Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Costamare Inc. beats Castor Maritime Inc.
Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.