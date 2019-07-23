Comparison of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|122.07
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 97.63%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
|Otonomy Inc.
|-6.17%
|3.58%
|40.29%
|16.53%
|-36.48%
|56.22%
For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
