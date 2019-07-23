Comparison of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 122.07 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 97.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.