Comparison of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.54 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.98% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -30.9% weaker performance.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.