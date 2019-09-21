Comparison of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 96.63% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.