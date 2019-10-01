Comparison of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 313,453,990.41% -38.7% -35.7% Eyenovia Inc. 242,514,890.09% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

12.4 and 12.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Eyenovia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 132.56% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. About 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.