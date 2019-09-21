Comparison of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.36 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.55 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 96.63% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 53.9% respectively. About 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.