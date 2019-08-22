Comparison of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.76 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.09%. Insiders Competitively, owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.