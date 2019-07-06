Comparison of CorVel Corporation (CRVL) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

As Insurance Brokers businesses, CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel Corporation 69 2.76 N/A 2.29 32.04 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 80 2.47 N/A 3.78 21.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CorVel Corporation and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than CorVel Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CorVel Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CorVel Corporation and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel Corporation 0.00% 23.8% 14.7% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.00% 15.1% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

CorVel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorVel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CorVel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CorVel Corporation and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is $89.75, which is potential -0.93% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.7% of CorVel Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are owned by institutional investors. CorVel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 56.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorVel Corporation 3.14% 7.22% 11.77% 14.86% 44.83% 19.09% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0.02% 2.61% 3.99% 5.97% 22.44% 12.23%

For the past year CorVel Corporation has stronger performance than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Summary

CorVel Corporation beats Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workersÂ’ compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, government agencies, municipalities, state funds, and various other industries. CorVel Corporation was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.