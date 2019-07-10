Comparison of CorVel Corporation (CRVL) and Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have been rivals in the Insurance Brokers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel Corporation 70 2.72 N/A 2.29 32.04 Aon plc 172 4.37 N/A 4.99 35.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorVel Corporation and Aon plc. Aon plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CorVel Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CorVel Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorVel Corporation and Aon plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel Corporation 0.00% 23.8% 14.7% Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

CorVel Corporation is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. In other hand, Aon plc has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorVel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Aon plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CorVel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aon plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CorVel Corporation and Aon plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aon plc 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Aon plc’s consensus target price is $196, while its potential downside is -0.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.7% of CorVel Corporation shares and 91.2% of Aon plc shares. 56.8% are CorVel Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aon plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorVel Corporation 3.14% 7.22% 11.77% 14.86% 44.83% 19.09% Aon plc 0.82% 1.66% 3.42% 8.72% 24.89% 23.06%

For the past year CorVel Corporation was less bullish than Aon plc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Aon plc beats CorVel Corporation.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workersÂ’ compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, government agencies, municipalities, state funds, and various other industries. CorVel Corporation was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.