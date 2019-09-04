Comparison of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

As Biotechnology companies, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.16 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cortexyme Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 88.7% respectively. 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.