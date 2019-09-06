Comparison of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

We are comparing Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
|Synlogic Inc.
|7
|35.42
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cortexyme Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cortexyme Inc. and Synlogic Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synlogic Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.9%
|-33.6%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synlogic Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Cortexyme Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Synlogic Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a -22.48% potential downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
|Synlogic Inc.
|-9.95%
|-40.13%
|-35.81%
|-25.4%
|-39.74%
|-19.97%
For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
