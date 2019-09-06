Comparison of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

We are comparing Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 35.42 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cortexyme Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cortexyme Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cortexyme Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a -22.48% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cortexyme Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.