Comparison of Corning Incorporated (GLW) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK)

As Diversified Electronics companies, Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Incorporated 32 1.87 N/A 2.32 13.24 Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 2.09 N/A 0.10 19.61

In table 1 we can see Corning Incorporated and Interlink Electronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Interlink Electronics Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Corning Incorporated. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Corning Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corning Incorporated and Interlink Electronics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta means Corning Incorporated’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corning Incorporated are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Interlink Electronics Inc. has 12.9 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Interlink Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corning Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Corning Incorporated and Interlink Electronics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Interlink Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corning Incorporated has a 12.41% upside potential and an average price target of $32.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corning Incorporated and Interlink Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 0.4% respectively. 0.1% are Corning Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.87% are Interlink Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0% 7.53% 2.56% -48.05% -65.63% -4.76%

For the past year Corning Incorporated has 1.79% stronger performance while Interlink Electronics Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Corning Incorporated beats Interlink Electronics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.