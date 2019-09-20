Comparison of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.72
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
