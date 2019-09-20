Comparison of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.72 N/A -0.88 0.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.