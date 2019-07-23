Comparison of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.33 N/A -0.80 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 57.41%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Summary

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.