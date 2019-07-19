Comparison of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.86 N/A -0.80 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.93 N/A 0.70 21.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.