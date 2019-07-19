Comparison of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|60.86
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.93
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-2.85%
|-2.61%
|-5.25%
|-7.67%
|-18.24%
|6.62%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
