Comparison of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.57 N/A -0.80 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 14.36 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.