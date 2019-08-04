Comparison of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

We will be comparing the differences between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.59 N/A -0.80 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.