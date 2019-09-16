Comparison of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

Since Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 47.11 N/A -0.80 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.40 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 21%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.