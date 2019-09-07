Comparison of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.76 N/A -0.39 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 42 8.02 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.59% and an $67.5 average target price. ShotSpotter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 121.57% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. was less bullish than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ShotSpotter Inc. beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.