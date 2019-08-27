Comparison of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

We will be contrasting the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 306.37 N/A -1.18 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CorMedix Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Comparatively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.