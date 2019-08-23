Comparison of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We will be comparing the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 324.30 N/A -1.18 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CorMedix Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.93 beta means CorMedix Inc.’s volatility is 193.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.