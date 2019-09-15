Comparison of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

This is a contrast between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 320.32 N/A -1.18 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.72 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see CorMedix Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. CorMedix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 34.21% and its average price target is $21.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 47.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.