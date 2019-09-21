Comparison of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 398.03 N/A -1.18 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.93 beta means CorMedix Inc.’s volatility is 193.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. CorMedix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 4.8%. Insiders held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.