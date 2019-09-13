Comparison of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

This is a contrast between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 320.32 N/A -1.18 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.