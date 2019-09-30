Comparison of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.25M -3.79 0.00

Demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 293,954,659.95% 0% -145.2% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 114,715,189.87% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CorMedix Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus target price and a 76.20% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.