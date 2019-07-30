Comparison of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 45.09 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 9 0.71 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are 4.7 and 4.5. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation has 6.6 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Nuvectra Corporation’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 795.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 81.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Nuvectra Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 1.4% 37.62% 129.37% 118.94% 236.09% 244.05% Nuvectra Corporation -14.17% -52.3% -62.46% -72.31% -69.86% -68.85%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. had bullish trend while Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.