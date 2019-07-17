Comparison of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 44.08 N/A -0.20 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 5 14.81 N/A -7.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Neovasc Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.84% are Neovasc Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 1.4% 37.62% 129.37% 118.94% 236.09% 244.05% Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 244.05% stronger performance while Neovasc Inc. has -17.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Neovasc Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.