Comparison of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 51.12 N/A -0.20 0.00 CONMED Corporation 77 2.84 N/A 1.07 77.36

Table 1 demonstrates Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and CONMED Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.76 beta indicates that Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 76.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CONMED Corporation on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CONMED Corporation are 2.6 and 1.5 respectively. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and CONMED Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

CONMED Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $91.33 consensus target price and a 3.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of CONMED Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 1.4% 37.62% 129.37% 118.94% 236.09% 244.05% CONMED Corporation 1.79% -1.26% 16.06% 19.23% 21.63% 28.33%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CONMED Corporation.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.