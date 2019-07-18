Comparison of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) are two firms in the REIT – Office that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty Corporation 107 7.69 N/A 2.16 53.50 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 4.02 N/A 3.02 7.62

Demonstrates CoreSite Realty Corporation and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreSite Realty Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CoreSite Realty Corporation and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.3% 4.2% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

CoreSite Realty Corporation has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CoreSite Realty Corporation and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential upside is 5.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CoreSite Realty Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are CoreSite Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.85% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreSite Realty Corporation 2.89% 5.16% 15.79% 20.61% 8.67% 32.72% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.66% 2.36% 9.79% 11.6% 27.09% 17.36%

For the past year CoreSite Realty Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Summary

CoreSite Realty Corporation beats Mack-Cali Realty Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.