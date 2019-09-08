Comparison of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Office. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty Corporation 112 7.65 N/A 2.13 49.21 City Office REIT Inc. 25 3.40 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CoreSite Realty Corporation and City Office REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CoreSite Realty Corporation and City Office REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.6% 4.2% City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CoreSite Realty Corporation and City Office REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 City Office REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.59% for CoreSite Realty Corporation with average price target of $106.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CoreSite Realty Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreSite Realty Corporation -9.64% -8.84% -6.13% 7.57% -7.27% 20.15% City Office REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CoreSite Realty Corporation beats City Office REIT Inc.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.