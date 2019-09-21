Comparison of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 7.15 N/A 1.20 33.70 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.65 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.