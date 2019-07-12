Comparison of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.82 N/A 1.20 34.06 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.55 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 10.89% at a $45 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.