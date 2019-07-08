Comparison of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.28 N/A 1.44 15.17 VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.19 N/A 1.47 15.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CoreCivic Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. VICI Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCivic Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CoreCivic Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 4.6% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CoreCivic Inc. Its rival VICI Properties Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. VICI Properties Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CoreCivic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CoreCivic Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

VICI Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.38 average price target and a 14.58% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of CoreCivic Inc. shares and 0% of VICI Properties Inc. shares. About 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are VICI Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 6.91% 5.92% 8.61% -0.14% 5.46% 22.38% VICI Properties Inc. 0.36% 0.22% 3.38% 2.76% 15.54% 18.74%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. has stronger performance than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors CoreCivic Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.