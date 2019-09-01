Comparison of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Both CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.05 N/A 1.44 11.80 Douglas Emmett Inc. 41 7.99 N/A 0.68 59.85

Demonstrates CoreCivic Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Douglas Emmett Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CoreCivic Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CoreCivic Inc. is presently more affordable than Douglas Emmett Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

CoreCivic Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CoreCivic Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 94.4% respectively. About 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. had bearish trend while Douglas Emmett Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Douglas Emmett Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors CoreCivic Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.