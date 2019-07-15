Comparison of Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories N.V. 62 3.44 N/A 2.15 25.93 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 25 0.82 N/A 0.59 44.01

Table 1 highlights Core Laboratories N.V. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Core Laboratories N.V. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Core Laboratories N.V. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 59.3% 14.2% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Core Laboratories N.V. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Core Laboratories N.V. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Core Laboratories N.V.’s average target price is $66.5, while its potential upside is 22.31%. Competitively the average target price of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is $32.25, which is potential 71.63% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Core Laboratories N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares and 89.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core Laboratories N.V. -5.36% -22.24% -15.43% -34.72% -54.64% -6.47% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -1.52% -10.7% -7.74% -12.86% 0% 10.36%

For the past year Core Laboratories N.V. has -6.47% weaker performance while KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has 10.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Core Laboratories N.V. beats KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.