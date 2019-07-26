Comparison of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.02 N/A 0.60 18.36 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.16 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, with potential upside of 15.04%. Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 584.93%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has 28.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats VBI Vaccines Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.