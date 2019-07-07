Comparison of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

As Biotechnology companies, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.83 N/A 0.60 18.36 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.17 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and NanoString Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, with potential upside of 19.60%. NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a -0.45% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 80.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 88.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 10 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.