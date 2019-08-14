Comparison of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.41 N/A 0.61 18.55 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.37 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.88% upside potential and an average price target of $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.