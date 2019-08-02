Comparison of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.32 N/A 0.61 18.55 Edesa Biotech Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Edesa Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, with potential upside of 4.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.