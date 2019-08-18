Comparison of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -1.19 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 374.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.