Comparison of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility & Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 299.24% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 17.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.