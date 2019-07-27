Comparison of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 68.18 N/A -0.98 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 155.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 343.35% upside potential and an average target price of $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 5.2% respectively. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.