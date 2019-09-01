Comparison of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 17.46 N/A -1.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 421.24% at a $27 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.