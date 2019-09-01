Comparison of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.02
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3
|17.46
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 421.24% at a $27 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.