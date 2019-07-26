Comparison of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

This is a contrast between CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.25 N/A 0.15 65.87 Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.24 N/A 2.08 19.86

Demonstrates CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Uber Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CooTek (Cayman) Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 35.94% and its average target price is $59.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Uber Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75% Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bullish trend while Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.