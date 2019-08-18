Comparison of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 2.54 N/A 0.11 77.24 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.43 N/A -3.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance while Riot Blockchain Inc. has 45.7% stronger performance.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.