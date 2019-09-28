Comparison of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 39 -1.42 16.48M 2.20 22.45 XPEL Inc. 10 0.00 14.81M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and XPEL Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 42,267,248.01% 5.6% 1.8% XPEL Inc. 152,053,388.09% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and XPEL Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 XPEL Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$46.33 is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.14%. Competitively the average target price of XPEL Inc. is $15, which is potential 30.43% upside. The data provided earlier shows that XPEL Inc. appears more favorable than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of XPEL Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% XPEL Inc. -12.4% 23.38% 35.82% 18.41% 34.37% 5.96%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has -20.35% weaker performance while XPEL Inc. has 5.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors XPEL Inc.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.