Comparison of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) and Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 48 0.18 N/A 2.20 22.45 Douglas Dynamics Inc. 39 1.71 N/A 1.98 20.80

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and Douglas Dynamics Inc. Douglas Dynamics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Douglas Dynamics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8% Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.58 and it happens to be 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Douglas Dynamics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Douglas Dynamics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and Douglas Dynamics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Douglas Dynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is $46, with potential upside of 22.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares and 90.5% of Douglas Dynamics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Douglas Dynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% Douglas Dynamics Inc. -0.29% 4.31% 8.59% 17.43% -13.38% 14.52%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has -20.35% weaker performance while Douglas Dynamics Inc. has 14.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats Douglas Dynamics Inc.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.